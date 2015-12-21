FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investcorp acquires cybersecurity service provider Securelink
#Private Equity
December 21, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investcorp acquires cybersecurity service provider Securelink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Investcorp Bank Bsc

* Investcorp acquires cybersecurity service provider Securelink

* As part of the transaction, SecureLink’s management and initial founders will reinvest and hold a meaningful minority position in the company.

* Founded in 2003, SecureLink is headquartered in the Netherlands and Belgium and active in the Benelux region

* Securelink provides cybersecurity infrastructure and managed services provider, offering integrated security solutions for corporates and institutions in the upper mid-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
