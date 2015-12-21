FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ALK-Abelló divests its European veterinary business
December 21, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ALK-Abelló divests its European veterinary business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - ALK-Abelló AB :

* Alk divests its european veterinary business

* Agreement with buyer - Swedish Investment Company Fidelio Capital - is final and transaction will be effective as of Dec. 30, 2015

* The value of the transaction is undisclosed, however, the divestment is expected to impact ALK’s full-year guidance on free cash flow positively by 40 million - 50 million Danish crowns ($5.8 million - $7.3 million)

* The divestment does not materially impact ALK’s full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA before special items Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8726 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

