BRIEF-Visibilia Editore announces closing of the acquisition of Novella 2000 and Visto

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Announced on Monday closing of the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visibilia Magazine Srl of business unit owning periodicals Novella 2000 and Visto from PRS Srl
* The agreement is an operation of “reverse take over”
* The transaction is subject to shareholders approval of Visibilia Editore
* Visibilia Editore Holding Srl, majority shareholder of the company, has committed to express their vote in favour of approving the transaction
* Shareholders meeting to be held by Feb. 28, 2016
