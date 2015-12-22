FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Visibilia Editore announces closing of the acquisition of Novella 2000 and Visto
December 22, 2015 / 6:31 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Visibilia Editore announces closing of the acquisition of Novella 2000 and Visto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Announced on Monday closing of the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visibilia Magazine Srl of business unit owning periodicals Novella 2000 and Visto from PRS Srl

* The agreement is an operation of “reverse take over”

* The transaction is subject to shareholders approval of Visibilia Editore

* Visibilia Editore Holding Srl, majority shareholder of the company, has committed to express their vote in favour of approving the transaction

* Shareholders meeting to be held by Feb. 28, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

