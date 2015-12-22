FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Merlin formalises 1.70 bln euro loan deal to refinance Testa's debt
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Merlin formalises 1.70 bln euro loan deal to refinance Testa's debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Monday that on Dec. 20 it formalised a loan contract without mortgage security for 1.70 billion euros ($1.85 billion) with 10 financial entities

* The company will use the proceeds for repayment of the entire mortgage debt of Testa, excluding the debt related to residential portfolio

* The proceeds will also be used for early repayment of the bridge loan for 350 million euros subscribed by Merlin for acquisition of Testa

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9168 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.