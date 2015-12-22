BRIEF-Merlin formalises 1.70 bln euro loan deal to refinance Testa's debt

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Monday that on Dec. 20 it formalised a loan contract without mortgage security for 1.70 billion euros ($1.85 billion) with 10 financial entities

* The company will use the proceeds for repayment of the entire mortgage debt of Testa, excluding the debt related to residential portfolio

* The proceeds will also be used for early repayment of the bridge loan for 350 million euros subscribed by Merlin for acquisition of Testa

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: