MEDIA-Orange pursuing takeover talks with Bouygues Telecom - Les Echos
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 22, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-Orange pursuing takeover talks with Bouygues Telecom - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Orange plans to continue discussions to take over Bouygues Telecom during the Christmas holiday period, Les Echos reported

** An announcement could come in early 2016, according to some, the newspaper said

** “The discussions are progressing well,” one source close to the dossier told Les Echos, adding that “Bouygues is very motivated”

** Issues remaining to be ironed out include the price and antitrust implications, the paper said

** Orange and Bouygues Telecom were not immediately reachable for comment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

