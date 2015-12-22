MEDIA-Orange pursuing takeover talks with Bouygues Telecom - Les Echos

** Orange plans to continue discussions to take over Bouygues Telecom during the Christmas holiday period, Les Echos reported

** An announcement could come in early 2016, according to some, the newspaper said

** “The discussions are progressing well,” one source close to the dossier told Les Echos, adding that “Bouygues is very motivated”

** Issues remaining to be ironed out include the price and antitrust implications, the paper said

** Orange and Bouygues Telecom were not immediately reachable for comment