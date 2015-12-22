FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wilbo signs cooperation deal with Lidl until at least Nov. 2016
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 22, 2015 / 7:46 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Wilbo signs cooperation deal with Lidl until at least Nov. 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22(Reuters) - Wilbo SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Monday it signed cooperation contract with Lidl Sklepy Spozywcze Sp. z o.o. for delivery of canned fish to Lidl storehouses in Poland

* Contract is valid till Nov. 2016 and its estimated value is at 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million)

* Contract can be prolonged automatically by another 12 months, if company does not file wish of withdrawal from cooperation until end of June 2016, and this decision is subject to renewal every year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8874 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.