BRIEF-FullSix announces final figures for its offer for Softec shares
#Advertising/Marketing
December 22, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FullSix announces final figures for its offer for Softec shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22(Reuters) - FullSix SpA :

* Announced on Monday final results of the public tender offer on up to 625,982 ordinary shares of Softec SpA, equivalent to about 30 percent of its share capital

* According to final figures total of 55 shares were rendered in the offer, equal to 0.008 percent shares subject to the offer and to 0.002 percent of Softec SpA’s share capital

* Following the offer, FullSix will hold 1,460,373 Softec shares, representing 69.998 pct of its share capital

* The offerer has paid 4.41 euros ($4.81) per each share rendered in the offer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9164 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
