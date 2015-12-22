FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- CdR Advance Capital sells property for 1.12 mln euros
December 22, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- CdR Advance Capital sells property for 1.12 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22(Reuters) - CdR Advance Capital SpA :

* Announced on Monday that it has completed, through CdR Recovery RE, a preliminary sale contract of property complex in Empoli, Italy

* The transaction, which is part of the process of disposing the non-core assets brought by S&B Invest, provides consideration of 1.12 million euros ($1.22 million), compared with the book value of 1.10 million euros

* The transaction is expected to close by April 30, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9172 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
