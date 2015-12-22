BUZZ-IPF: hit by consumer law in Slovakia

** British lender down c.5 pct, top FTSE mid-cap loser as an amended consumer law in Slovakia would hurt profitability

** IPF says Slovak President has signed the amended consumer legislation, which will become effective imminently upon publication

** “IPF’s view remains that the changes will have a material adverse financial impact on its existing Slovak business,” it says

** Co intends to provide further details at its annual results on Feb 24 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)