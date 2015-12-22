FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TENDER-Tupras tenders to buy 80,000 t of Urals or Siberian Light
#Switzerland Market Report
December 22, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

TENDER-Tupras tenders to buy 80,000 t of Urals or Siberian Light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Turkey’s only oil refiner Tupras issued a tender Monday to buy 80,000 tonnes of either Urals or Siberian Light for delivery to Turkish ports on Jan. 5-15, traders said. The tender closes today.

* Vitol or Litasco may offer their cargoes to the Turkish refiner, traders said, as these companies, according to the preliminary loading program, have spare Urals Aframaxes for loading from Novorossiisk in the first ten days of January. Lukoil is the only holder of Siberian Light for these dates.

* Vitol recently tried but failed to sell 80,000 tonnes of Urals, loading on Jan. 3-7, at a discount of $0,95 a barrel to dated Brent, traders said. The highest bid at the time for such a cargo was from Litasco for buying at a discount of $1,05 a barrel to BFOE for loading on Jan. 5-9. Litasco failed to make the purchase. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)

