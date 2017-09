Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bleecker SA :

* Reports FY net income group share of 23.2 million euros compared to 11.0 million euros ($12.05 million) a year ago

* FY operating revenue is 38.0 million euros versus 32.0 million euros year ago ($1 = 0.9128 euros)