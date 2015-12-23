FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Green light to the merger between the Tiscali and Aria Group
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 23, 2015 / 6:31 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Green light to the merger between the Tiscali and Aria Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23(Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it received from Consob green light to the merger between the Tiscali and Aria Group

* Consob released the judgment of equivalence on information document relating to the merger agreement of Aria Italia SpA (the holding company for Aria Group’s activities) in Tiscali SpA

* This ends the process of merger of the two groups, whose effectiveness, even for the effects legal, accounting and tax, will take place on Dec. 23

* Company will issue for the merger a total of 1,283,481,285 ordinary shares of no par value, to be offered in exchange to the shareholders of Aria Italia based on the exchange ratio of n. 50 Tiscali ordinary shares for every n. 3 ordinary shares of Aria Italia

* As a result of the exchange ratio indicated in the merger plan the current shareholders of Aria Group will own a stake of 40.81 pct in Tiscali

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.