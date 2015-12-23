BRIEF-Green light to the merger between the Tiscali and Aria Group

Dec 23(Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it received from Consob green light to the merger between the Tiscali and Aria Group

* Consob released the judgment of equivalence on information document relating to the merger agreement of Aria Italia SpA (the holding company for Aria Group’s activities) in Tiscali SpA

* This ends the process of merger of the two groups, whose effectiveness, even for the effects legal, accounting and tax, will take place on Dec. 23

* Company will issue for the merger a total of 1,283,481,285 ordinary shares of no par value, to be offered in exchange to the shareholders of Aria Italia based on the exchange ratio of n. 50 Tiscali ordinary shares for every n. 3 ordinary shares of Aria Italia

* As a result of the exchange ratio indicated in the merger plan the current shareholders of Aria Group will own a stake of 40.81 pct in Tiscali

