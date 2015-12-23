FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esperite issues 0.9 mln euro convertible loan to CEO Amar
December 23, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Esperite issues 0.9 mln euro convertible loan to CEO Amar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Esperite NV :

* Announces issuing of convertible loan to CEO Frederic Amar

* 925,565 euro ($1.01 million) convertible loan note converts a payment obligation that Esperite has towards CEO Amar relating to remuneration and pre-paid investments and expenses into the note

* Unsecured convertible loan note will bear interest at a rate of 7 pct per year

* Interest is payable annually in arrears on 31 December and until maturity at an initial conversion price of 1.89 euros

* The note will mature on Dec. 31, 2018, unless earlier converted or repurchased and will not be listed

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
