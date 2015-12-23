BRIEF- Olidata announces capital changes

Dec 23(Reuters) - Olidata SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders have resolved to cover the predicted losses through using reserves in balance sheet as at Sept. 30, 2015 and reduction of the share capital, up to the minimum amount established by law of 50,000 euros ($54,600.00) and then run capital increase and allocation of the remaining loss to the premium reserve thus constituted

* Plans to raise its share capital by up to 10 million euros through the issue of ordinary shares

* Deadline for the subscription of the capital increase is set at April 30, 2016

* Aproved, in case of failure of capital increase, to entrust liquidation of the Company to a board of liquidators composed of Riccardo Tassi and Marinella Rossi

