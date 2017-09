Dec 23(Reuters) - Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA :

* Said on Tuesday Laboratorios Atral SA sold to Atral-Cipan SGPS SA 12.5 million company’s shares representing entire 51.1 percent stake

* Following transaction, Atral-Cipan owns 85.37 percent stake in the company

* Laboratorios Atral is unit of Atral-Cipan

