FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grain trader Nidera says COFCO integration has been put on hold
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 23, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Grain trader Nidera says COFCO integration has been put on hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Grains and oilseed merchant Nidera confirmed on Wednesday the integration of the company with China’s state-run grain trading company COFCO had been put on hold.

COFCO had been looking to transform itself into a global agricultural trader with the integration of two companies in which it held majority stakes, Noble Agri Ltd and Nidera.

The Chinese company announced on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire the remaining 49 percent of Noble Agri Ltd from Noble Group Ltd.

Nidera said on Wednesday, however, that it had been agreed in November “to put the integration between Nidera, Cofco and Noble Agri on hold.”

“Nidera will continue to operate as a separate company within the Cofco group of companies. This enables Nidera to focus on its own business, to strengthen our organization and to prepare us for the future,” the company said in a statement.

COFCO chairman Ning Gaoning had told Reuters in November that the company did not plan to increase its 51 percent stake in Nidera. It had earlier been reported that it was in talks on expanding its stake. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.