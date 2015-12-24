FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ACE sells its treasury shares to Grupo Industrial Saltillo
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ACE sells its treasury shares to Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24(Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22 it sold 988,844 treasury shares each having a nominal value of 0.15 euro, acquired under the buyback program, to Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. de C.V. at a price per share of 16.20 zlotys

* Sold shares give a right to 988,844 votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders representing 4.6577 pct of the total number of votes

* After the transaction ACE has no more treasury shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.