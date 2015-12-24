BRIEF-ACE sells its treasury shares to Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Dec 24(Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22 it sold 988,844 treasury shares each having a nominal value of 0.15 euro, acquired under the buyback program, to Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. de C.V. at a price per share of 16.20 zlotys

* Sold shares give a right to 988,844 votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders representing 4.6577 pct of the total number of votes

* After the transaction ACE has no more treasury shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: