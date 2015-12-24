FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vivid Games signs agreement to extend options with GPV
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 24, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vivid Games signs agreement to extend options with GPV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24(Reuters) - Vivid Games SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22 it signed an agreement with GPV I Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. (GPV) to extend deadline for executing options by GPV under investment agreement of July 1, 2013

* The deadline for put option has been extended until Dec. 31, 2016

* Under the put option GPV is entitled to transfer all its shares in Vivid Games SKA as a contribution in kind for 1.5 million newly issued shares by Vivid Games

* The deadline for call option is between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2020

* Under the call option GPV is entitled to sell to Vivid Games all its shares held in Vivid Games SKA for the price equal to 1.5 million shares of Vivid Games

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.