Dec 24 (Reuters) - Seafood Global Processor (previously Lumar) :

* Says board approves repurchase price at 0.1 euro ($0.11) per share

* To run a full repurchase offer for its shares from Jan. 4 until Jan. 18 Source text: bit.ly/1Pmc8q2

($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)