BRIEF-Keyware announces capital increase by exercise of warrants
December 24, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Keyware announces capital increase by exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Keyware Technologies NV :

* Announced on Wednesday some warrant holders exercised on aggregate 430,000 warrants at a strike price of 0.70 euro per warrant

* Some warrant holders exercised as well on aggregate 195,000 warrants at a strike price of 0.569 euro per warrant

* As a result of these transactions capital and share premium have been increased by 281,250 euros and 130,705 euros respectively

* By the issuance of 625,000 new shares the number of outstanding shares amounts to 21,063,793 and the capital to 9,447,547.84 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1PmhUbc

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

