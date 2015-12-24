BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow raises RUB 16.5 bln through SPO

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow :
* Says it has placed all 4.5 billion additional shares and raised 16.5 billion roubles under secondary public offering (SPO)
* Investors submitted over 500 orders
* VTB Capital acted as the sole global coordinator of the offering
* VTB Capital, ROSBANK Societe Generale Group and ATON Investment Company acted as joint bookrunners and REGION Brokerage Co as co-lead manager of the offering
