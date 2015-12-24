FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow raises RUB 16.5 bln through SPO
December 24, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow raises RUB 16.5 bln through SPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow :

* Says it has placed all 4.5 billion additional shares and raised 16.5 billion roubles under secondary public offering (SPO)

* Investors submitted over 500 orders

* VTB Capital acted as the sole global coordinator of the offering

* VTB Capital, ROSBANK Societe Generale Group and ATON Investment Company acted as joint bookrunners and REGION Brokerage Co as co-lead manager of the offering

Source text - bit.ly/1MxYEkz

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

