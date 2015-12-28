BRIEF-PT PORTUGAL becomes FC Porto main sponsor for 457.5 mln euros

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Said on Sunday it signed contract with PT PORTUGAL SGPS SA worth 457.5 million euros ($503 million) for transfer of rights

* Contract covers transfer of rights to television broadcast of FC Porto main team’s games in first Portuguese league, as well as usage of commercial space at Estádio do Dragão stadium, for ten sport seasons starting on July 1, 2018

* Contract also transfers rights to Porto channel transmission for 12 and a half sport seasons, starting on Jan. 1, 2016

* Contract makes PT PORTUGAL SGPS SA main FC Porto team sponsor, with rights to put commercials on the front of players’ shirts for seven and a half sport seasons, starting on Jan. 1, 2016

Source: bit.ly/1NSxZRe

Further company coverage: