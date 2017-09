Dec 29 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Pani Teresa Medica SA as of Dec. 28 due to announcement of a squeeze-out for company’s shares

* SIGVARIS HOLDING AG announced squeeze-out for remaining 3.61 percent stake in Pani Teresa Medica SA

Source text - bit.ly/1Oq0UeV

