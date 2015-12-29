FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE to suspend, exclude shares of Colomedica as of March
December 29, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE to suspend, exclude shares of Colomedica as of March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to change its resolution number 931/2015 from Sept. 15, changed on Nov. 16 concerning suspension and exclusion from trading of shares Colomedica SA

* Resolves to suspend and exclude shares of Colomedica as of March 31, 2016 instead of Dec. 30 unless the company fulfills the requirements by March 29, 2016

* Additionally, the company is obliged to submit to WSE a copy of form from register of entrepreneurs disclosing the election of members of the supervisory board appointed by the extraordinary general meeting of Colomedica’s shareholders held on Nov. 20 and election of management board members from Nov. 21

Source text - bit.ly/1YKR4zv

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

