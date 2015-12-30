BRIEF- Olympic Entertainment Group reorganises its shareholding in Latvian subsidiary

Dec 30(Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group AS (OEG) :
* Said on Tuesday that it has acquired 8.6 pct of Olympic Casino Latvia SIA shares from OEG group company Siquia Holding B.V.
* As a result of acquisition the entire 100 pct share capital of Olympic Casino Latvia SIA belongs now directly to OEG
* The aim of the acquisition was reorganising of the group structure so that OEG has the direct ownership in the Latvian subsidiary
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price
* Olympic Casino Latvia SIA operates casinos in Latvia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom