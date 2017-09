Dec 30 (Reuters) - Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB :

* Said on Tuesday the company’s unit Mitt Alby sold a property at Albyberget in Stockholm to tenants

* Purchase price of 35.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.24 million) exceeds Mitt Alby’s most recent valuation of the property by 78 pct

