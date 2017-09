Dec 30 (Reuters) - Imaginarium SA :

* Said on Tuesday Ibercaja Banco and Anexa Capital sell stakes in Imaginarium to Tasal

* Ibercaja Banco sells 1.9 million shares, Anexa Capital sells 2.9 million shares

* After the operation Tasal holds 5.6 million shares in Imaginarium, that is 25.15 percent

