BRIEF-MNI lowers its capital; plans share repurchase
December 30, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MNI lowers its capital; plans share repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders decided to retire 4,947,314 shares of the company representing 5 percent of the company’s capital that were acquired under shares repurchase program from 2011

* As a result company’s capital will be lowered by 4,947,314 zlotys, to 93,998,969 zlotys

* Resolved to authorize the company’s management for five years to conduct share repurchase program and buy back up to 4,947,314 shares at maximum price of 1 zloty ($0.26) per share

$1 = 3.8719 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

