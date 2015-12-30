BRIEF-IBSM unit sells OOO Svetly Dali; IBSM sets off mutual claims with shareholder

Dec 30 (Reuters) - IBSM SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Cyprus-based Brinando Investments Limited, signed a deal with O.O.O. Russian Investment Club Asset Management Company to sell 100 percent stake in OOO Svetly Dali for $3,800

* Moreover, IBSM signed with its majority shareholder, Righteight Holdings Limited, an annex to agreement for sale of OOO Svetly Dali from Dec. 31, 2010

* Under the annex, parties decided to lower the sale price to $81.3 million from $ 100 million

* Additionally, parties decided that remaining part of sale price, of $1.3 million, will be covered by offsetting mutual claims of the parties

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: