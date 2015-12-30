BRIEF-Eurocent reorganizes its capital group

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Eurocent SA :

* Said on Tuesday that under reorganization plan, it transferred as contribution in-kind 59,900 shares of IDA Partners Sp. zo.o. SKA (IDA Partners) to Crow 11 Sp. z o.o. (Crow 11) in exchange for Crow 11’s 1,854 shares

* The value of IDA Partners’s shares is 12.2 million zlotys ($3.2 million)

* After registration of Crow 11’s capital increase Eurocent will hold 97.7 percent stake in Crow 11

* Moreover, its unit Debtor Sp. zo.o., transferred as contribution in-kind 1,395 shares of IDA Partners to Crow 11 in exchange for Crow 11’s 46 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: