December 30, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Direct Energie completes the acquisition of 3CB from Alpiq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Direct Energie SA :

* Announces finalization of acquisition of entire share capital of 3CB, French subsidiary of the Swiss group Alpiq 

* Transaction fully paid in cash amounts to nearly 45 million euros ($49.10 million)

* Financing is secured with bond debt

* New bond program with two tenors aggregates 60 million euros issued on Nov. 24

* Transaction to have no significant impact on 2015 EBITDA

* Transaction anticipated to have dilutive revised impact (-3 million euros) on 2016 EBITDA based on current market prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

