BUDAPEST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - FHB Bank Nyrt

* Has issued 16.99 million new shares via private placement, shares subscribed by Hungarian savings banks and Magyar Takarekszovetkezeti Bank

* Raised 30.47 billion forints via share issue, of which 26.22 billion boosts capital reserves

* FHB’s capital increases by 4.25 billion to 10.85 billion forints.

Text source: Budapest Stock Exchange

FHBK.BU