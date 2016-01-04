FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AS Roma loans Juan Iturbe to AFC Bournemouth
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 4, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AS Roma loans Juan Iturbe to AFC Bournemouth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Friday that has signed an agreement to loan player Juan Manuel Iturbe Arevalos to AFC Bournemouth until June 30, 2016

* Consideration of the loan is 1.2 million euros ($1.31 million) plus an additional variable amount of up to 1 million euros, subject to AFC Bournemouth and the player’s performance

* Agreement envisages the option in favor of AFC Bournemouth for the acquisition of the player

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9180 euros Gdynia Newsroom

