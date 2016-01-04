BRIEF-AS Roma loans Juan Iturbe to AFC Bournemouth

Jan 4 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Friday that has signed an agreement to loan player Juan Manuel Iturbe Arevalos to AFC Bournemouth until June 30, 2016
* Consideration of the loan is 1.2 million euros ($1.31 million) plus an additional variable amount of up to 1 million euros, subject to AFC Bournemouth and the player’s performance
* Agreement envisages the option in favor of AFC Bournemouth for the acquisition of the player
