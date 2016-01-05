FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German bond yields rise as stocks bounce back
January 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

German bond yields rise as stocks bounce back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors tip-toed back into stock markets which were seen stabilising after recording sharp falls on the first trading day of the year.

Ten-year bond yields edged up 2 basis points to 0.59 percent in early trades, erasing some of the 9 bps fall seen on Monday as investors took refuge in the safe-haven debt amid geopolitical tensions and economic woes in China.

German bund futures opened 32 ticks lower at 158.47, while euro zone stock markets were seen opening up some 1.5 percent.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever

