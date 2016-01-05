FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK-based WKM Ltd buys 29 pct stake in Macro Games
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 5, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK-based WKM Ltd buys 29 pct stake in Macro Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5(Reuters) - Macro Games SA :

* Said on Monday UK-based WKM Ltd acquired 4.5 million shares representing 29 percent stake in the company

* Said Filtronix Systems Limited sold 2.3 million shares representing its entire 14.61 percent stake in the company

* Said chairman of management board Tomasz Kurek sold 2.3 million shares representing his entire 14.39 percent stake in the company for 70,000 zlotys ($17,601) total

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9771 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.