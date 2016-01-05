BRIEF-UK-based WKM Ltd buys 29 pct stake in Macro Games

Jan 5(Reuters) - Macro Games SA :

* Said on Monday UK-based WKM Ltd acquired 4.5 million shares representing 29 percent stake in the company

* Said Filtronix Systems Limited sold 2.3 million shares representing its entire 14.61 percent stake in the company

* Said chairman of management board Tomasz Kurek sold 2.3 million shares representing his entire 14.39 percent stake in the company for 70,000 zlotys ($17,601) total

