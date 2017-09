Jan 5 (Reuters) - Drax Group Plc

* Drax CfD investment contract

* EC announced that it has opened a formal phase 2 state aid investigation into award of an investment contract to Drax

* This is next step in process for obtaining state aid approval and is in line with expectations

* Welcomes opportunity to work with UK government and EC to complete state aid clearance process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: