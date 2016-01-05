FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
January 5, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain halts flights to and from Iran - Al Arabiya TV and BNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain said it was stopping all flights to and from Iran, a day after it recalled its ambassador to Tehran amid a diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV and Bahrain News Agency said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations on Sunday and froze commercial ties with the Iran the following day after its embassy in Tehran was stormed in response to its execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Katie Paul and Louise Ireland)

