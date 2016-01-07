FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Doradcy24 acquires Polfinance Capital, Polenergis and Polcredito
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 7, 2016 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Doradcy24 acquires Polfinance Capital, Polenergis and Polcredito

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7(Reuters) - Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 1,000 units of nominal value of 50 zlotys per unit of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o. for 26,000 zlotys ($6,456) from Polfinance Sp. z o.o.

* Following the transaction company holds 100 pct of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o.

* Announced also an acquisition of 51 pct of Polenergis Sp.z o.o. from Polfinance Sp. z o.o. for 2,550 zlotys, increasing its stake to 100 pct

* Additionally the company has acquired 7,200 units of Polcredito Sp. z o.o. for total value of 194,400 zlotys, increasing its stake to 100 pct

* The company plans to change the name of Polcredito to PolDevelopment24 Sp. z o.o. and focus its activities in the real estate market

* From Q1 2016 the company will consolidate its financial results with results of Polenergis Sp. z o.o. and Polcredito Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0270 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
