BRIEF-Infovide Matrix's loan with mBank terminated

Jan 7(Reuters) - Infovide Matrix SA :

* Said on Tuesday mBank SA terminated loan agreement signed on Aug. 22, 2013

* Loan was for financing of contract with Energa SA for construction and implementation of services for billing and CRM systems signed on June 24, 2013

* Termination of loan is a result of agreement with Energa concerning financing of contract, signed on Dec. 18, 2015

* Plans to use funds received from agreement with Energa on paying down loan with mBank

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: