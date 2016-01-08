FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mex Polska updates its development strategy for 2015-2019
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mex Polska updates its development strategy for 2015-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mex Polska SA :

* Said on Thursday that it updated its development strategy for 2015-2019 announced previously in reports on March 11, 2015 and Aug. 28, 2015

* Plans to expand its chain of ‘Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa’ pubs without participation of external investor

* Started a new investment under which will open new ‘Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa’ pub in Warsaw in April 2016

* Said it maintains its dividend policy announced previously under development strategy for 2015-2019

