BRIEF-Portugal's Pharol files liability claim for damages related to investment in debt instruments issued by Espirito Santo's Rioforte
January 8, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Portugal's Pharol files liability claim for damages related to investment in debt instruments issued by Espirito Santo's Rioforte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA :

* Portugal telecommunications service provider announced on Thursday that, in accordance with the resolution taken by the board of directors held on May 27, 2015, it had filed a judicial liability claim before the Lisbon’s District Court against Deloitte & Associados SROC SA and other entities of the Deloitte Network for “breach of its contractual duties, namely as Pharol’s External Auditor, which are legal cause for the losses suffered with the investment in debt instruments issued by entities of Espirito Santo Group”

* Pharol claims an indemnity corresponding to the difference between 897.0 million euros ($975.7 million) and any amount that it eventually recovers in the context of the insolvency proceeding of Espirito Santo’s Rioforte, as well as other damages that may be evidenced during proceedings, plus interest counted from the date of service until effective and full payment

Source text: bit.ly/1PS0WS8

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9194 euros Gdynia Newsroom

