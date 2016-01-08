FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DOCOMO Digital GmbH: Public offer for acquisition of shares of Net Mobile AG
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 8, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DOCOMO Digital GmbH: Public offer for acquisition of shares of Net Mobile AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - DOCOMO Digital GmbH:

* Docomo Digital GmbH has decided to launch a public tender offer with aim to acquire all outstanding shares in Net Mobile AG 

* Bidder is a 100 pct subsidiary of NTT Docomo, Inc., a Japanese stock corporation, and currently holds approx. 87.36 pct of Net Mobile’s share capital

* Offer price per Net Mobile share will presumably be a cash compensation of 6.50 euros ($7.08)

* Management board of Net Mobile has indicated its support of acquisition offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
