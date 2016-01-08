BUZZ-Sports Direct: Biggest Stoxx loser on earnings warning

(Updates share move, adds details)

** Sports Direct slides over 15 pct to near 3-yr low on another earnings warning, making it the biggest loser on the pan-European Stoxx 600 index

** Cuts FY adj underlying core earnings for the second time, saying trading conditions have deteriorated & unseasonal weather continuing over the key Christmas period has hurt its business

** Co says now expects FY adj underlying EBITDA before share scheme costs of 380-420 mln stg for the 2015-16 year vs earlier target of 420 mln stg

** Sports Direct had said in July it would revise down its 2015/16 adj core earnings target of 480 mln stg to 420 mln stg to reflect a lack of acquisitions

** Fashion peers Next and Marks & Spencer posted disappoint results over Christmas, both in part blaming unusually warm weather

** Jefferies says although the lack of snow in the Alps has challenged some retailers across Europe, Sports Direct needs to provide more clarity on the reasons behind its warning

** “Whether this is an indication that Sports Direct is unwilling to right-size staff incentives more in-line with the profit out-turn remains to be seen,” the brokerage writes, putting its rating under review

** Stock hits near 3-yr low and also comfortably the top loser on the FTSE 100 bluechip index ; also the busiest, with volume totaling about 3.5x its 30-day avg