BRIEF-American Shipping Company: Aker explores total return swap
January 8, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-American Shipping Company: Aker explores total return swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - American Shipping Company ASA :

* Aker ASA has through its wholly-owned unit Aker Capital II AS appointed DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA to explore opportunity to increase its financial exposure in American Shipping Company (AMSC) by entering into a total return swap

* In order to facilitate the transaction and hedge total return swap exposure, DNB makes an offer to acquire between 2 million shares and 5 million shares (equal to 3.3 pct to 8.25 pct of the outstanding shares) in AMSC at a price of 26 Norwegian crowns ($2.92) per share

* All existing shareholders accepting the offer will be paid the same price per share, 26 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9108 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

