BRIEF-ADO Properties prelim. real estate value on Dec. 31, 2015 at EUR 1.5 bln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - ADO Properties S.A. :

* Said on Sunday it has received a preliminary indication from CBRE, according to which its real estate investment properties valued at the end of the Q1 2015 at about 1.2 billion euros, are estimated to be valued at the end of December 2015 at about 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion)

* Said company’s total real estate value as of Dec. 31, 2015 are estimated to be valued at about 1.5 billion euros

