Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* Says buys Dixon House, a historic building located in London, for 35.5 million pounds ($51.7 million)

* Total investment in Dixon House acquisition is of 51.3 million pounds, including 15.8 million pounds for remodeling

Source text: bit.ly/1ZWcpCZ

($1 = 0.6867 pounds)