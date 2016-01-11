FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shire 'confident' Baxalta structure preserves tax-free status of spin-out
January 11, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shire 'confident' Baxalta structure preserves tax-free status of spin-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shire

* Ceo says baxalta deal is not about tax savings, it’s about creating a leader in rare diseases

* Ceo says due dilgence and advice makes him confident deal preserves tax status of baxalta spin-out

* Ceo is “confident” deal preserves tax-free status of baxalta’s spin-out from baxter

* Ceo says confident about baxalta’s leadership positoinin hematology, noting gene-based therapy launches

* Ceo says focused for the short-term on concluding two latest deals, and paying off some debt Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
