BRIEF-AVTECH signs agreement with easyJet on Aventus NowCast
January 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AVTECH signs agreement with easyJet on Aventus NowCast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - AVTECH Sweden AB :

* Said on Monday had enters into agreement with easyJet Airline Company Ltd on Aventus NowCast

* First phase of the agreement will run in Switzerland for a limited number of months, during which an analysis will be executed to form base for a subsequent expansion of the Aventus Full Flight service into easyJet’s full network

* easyJet’s network currently consists of approximately 130 airports in 33 countries across of Europe and nearby regions

* Said first phase of the deal has an insignificant contract value

