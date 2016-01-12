BRIEF-AVTECH signs agreement with easyJet on Aventus NowCast

Jan 12 (Reuters) - AVTECH Sweden AB :

* Said on Monday had enters into agreement with easyJet Airline Company Ltd on Aventus NowCast

* First phase of the agreement will run in Switzerland for a limited number of months, during which an analysis will be executed to form base for a subsequent expansion of the Aventus Full Flight service into easyJet’s full network

* easyJet’s network currently consists of approximately 130 airports in 33 countries across of Europe and nearby regions

* Said first phase of the deal has an insignificant contract value

