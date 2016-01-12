BRIEF-Cellectis announces new CAR Architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA :
* Announced on Monday the publication of a study in Scientific Reports describing the design and development of a new CAR architecture with an integrated switch-on system that permits control over CAR T-cell functions
* Integrated switch-on system offers the advantages of controllable CAR T-cells for safety while allowing for the possibility of multiple cytotoxicity cycles using a small molecule drug
