BRIEF-Grafton Group sees FY operating profit of up to £127 million

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc

* Says anticipates reporting operating profit for FY 2015 in line with Nov. 12 guidance (c. £125.5m - £127.0m)

* Says revenue for year to Dec. 31 was £2.21 billion, an increase of 6.3 percent

* Says trading conditions were broadly positive for the overall group in the final quarter

* Says rate of revenue growth in the uk merchanting business evolved broadly as anticipated with an easing of trends towards the year end Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)